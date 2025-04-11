Texans Hosting Surging WR Prospect for Visit
The Houston Texans are bringing in another wide receiver prospect for a pre-draft visit just two weeks out from the madness ensuing.
According to NFL insider Arye Pulli, the Texans are bringing in Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris for a top-30 visit.
Pulli also mentions that Harris has already visited with the Chicago Bears on Friday, and will follow up with a top-30 with the Washington Commanders alongside Houston.
Harris has been dubbed a likely day-two prospect to take note of in the draft as a second-rounder, perhaps with the Texans now taking note of what he has to offer for their own selection atop the second day.
During his most recent year at Ole Miss, Harris put together 60 receptions, 1,030 yards, and seven touchdowns en route to becoming this offense's best weapon. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, he has solid NFL size, paired with ideal speed to be a solid threat both as a deep target and overall X-receiver.
The Texans could benefit from adding a bit more talent to their receiver room, considering this offseason saw Houston lose out on Stefon Diggs to the New England Patriots, along with potentially losing Tank Dell to a season-ending knee injury. Nico Collins and new addition Christian Kirk do present their respective upside, but a young boost of talent could be appealing to bring in for this front office.
The Texans did see a major step back on the offensive end last season for a couple of reasons, but by reinforcing C.J. Stroud's weapons for a critical year three, it could give this unit the necessary confidence to see a positive trend in 2024.
Houston has already brought in other day two targets like Washington State's Kyle Williams and TCU's Jack Bech in the past week, and now Harris is the latest to file into the Texans' trend of seeing what this year's class of pass catchers has to offer.
Keep an eye on Harris as a potential Texans target as the 2025 NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
