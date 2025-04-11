Houston Texans Have ‘High’ Interest Level in One NFL Draft Target
The Houston Texans are reportedly high on Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks Jr. is one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, and he grew up in Humble, Texas, located in the Houston metropolitan area.
"Yeah, the offseason retooling of the offensive line will continue into the draft," ESPN draft expert Matt Miller wrote. "The Texans have four picks in the top 90, and expect at least one of those to be a bodyguard for quarterback C.J. Stroud. We've heard from numerous scouts that Houston is high on offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) if he makes it to No. 25. Getting another pass-catching option for Stroud is in play early, too."
The Texans are revamping their offensive line, having traded away star tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders and guard Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in the 2024 season, which was the second-most in the league. Improving the protection for Stroud is pivotal heading into the 2025 season.
Houston added to their offensive line in free agency by signing tackles Cam Robinson and Trent Brown. While Robinson and Brown are solid additions, they are on one-year deals and aren't long-term answers to the offensive line.
Drafting Banks Jr. would give the Texans a potential long-term solution at tackle. The Texans hold the 25th pick in the first round of the draft, but many need to trade up to select Banks Jr.
