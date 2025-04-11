Houston Texans Linked as Suitor for 3 Intriguing Weapons for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans definitely need to shore up their receiving corps after losing Stefon Diggs to free agency and with Tank Dell likely set to miss all of 2025 due to a knee injury.
Outside of Nico Collins and maybe Christian Kirk, C.J. Stroud doesn't really have any other reliable weapons at the wide receiver position, so the Texans absolutely must address the hole in the NFL Draft.
While Houston seems likely to focus on offensive line in the first round, this year's draft class is very deep at receiver and should provide the Texans with ample opportunity to add pieces for Stroud. Heck, Houston may decide to against the grain and take a wide out on Day 1.
Nick Schwager of Battle Red Blog has specifically cited three receivers Houston may target later this month, naming Matthew Golden, Emeka Egbuka and Kyle Williams as potential candidates.
Of course, there is a caveat here: both Golden and Egbuka are projected to be first-round picks by many analysts and experts, so they may both be off the board by the time the Texans are on the clock at No. 25.
Schwager acknowledges this, particularly in the case of Golden, whose draft stock has risen considerably since his dynamic showing at the Scouting Combine.
Still, Houston could always trade up if it really wants to add Golden, and in the case of Egbuka, the Texans could select an offensive lineman with the 25th pick and then trade back into the first round to nab the Ohio State product if they so please.
Williams is probably more of a Day 2 selection and may represent the most realistic option for Houston as a result. He hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season, so he could comprise one heck of a steal for the Texans later on in the draft.
