Analyst Sees Perfect Draft Fit for Texans in Round One
The Houston Texans have one clear question entering this year's draft following their array of decisions for the first part of this offseason, and that's center-focused on the offensive line.
Offensive line is far from a new concern for the Texans, as it's a hole the team has suffered from throughout the course of last season. Houston was one of the worst-ranked pass protection units from last year, C.J. Stroud saw his fair share of sacks and takedowns, and as a result, the offense as a whole struggled.
Yet, the Texans' moves up to this point haven't quite inspired the confidence necessary for this group in 2025. There's been several additions and subtractions into the group entirely, but still, many concerns for Stroud and this offense are still present.
However, the draft less than two weeks away presents the ideal time for Houston to tackle those concerns, and especially so at pick 25 in the event the right prospect falls their way.
In the eyes of FOX Sports' Ben Arthur, the best candidate who could fill those needs may be Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons, a versatile, stable option on the outside who could bring big things to the Texans' offense.
"Bolstering C.J. Stroud's pass protection should be priority No. 1 for the Texans, especially after trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil," Arthur wrote. "Simmons had double-digit starts at both left and right tackle in his college career."
The Texans have managed to reinforce the outside of their offensive line with veteran additions like Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, but both are on one-year deals with their respective worries about their stability and ceiling as an option in this offense. Yet, with Simmons, he could add a much-needed layer of youth and potential for the foreseeable future next to Stroud.
A staple left tackle is a vital piece of any successful offense, and without Laremy Tunsil in the picture for next year, the Texans should be well within the market to start developing one. As a pure left tackle, Simmons could be the best in this class to make it happen with.
There could be a few eyebrows raised for Simmons' health after a season-ending patella tear ended his most recent year prematurely, but with signs pointing to his play being back to 100%, there's enough to bank on in terms of upside to warrant taking a chance on him in round one.
Will the Texans be fortunate enough to make it come to fruition? It remains to be seen if the board falls that way. Yet, if he's up for grabs at pick 25, Houston could be best served to run to the podium with his name on the draft card.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
