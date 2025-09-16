Texans DB Leaves Bucs Game With Rib Injury
The Houston Texans saw one of the key pieces of their secondary go down with an injury in the middle of Monday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
During the second quarter vs. the Bucs, Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre left the game with a rib injury. Pitre is questionable to return to the game.
Pitre is a major part of this Texans defense as their starting nickel in the secondary. Any time without him in the lineup would be a major loss for Houston's pass defense.
The Texans have faced their fair share of injuries throughout the first two weeks of action. Heading into the Texans' Week 2 matchup vs. Tampa Bay, Houston had already ruled out wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios, along with starting center Jake Andrews. That's not even mentioning the offseason injury to Joe Mixon that leaves Houston without its starting running back from last season.
Now, they may have to make do without one of their critical starting defenders.
Pitre is in his fourth season with the Texans, coming off a solid 2024 campaign. Last season, he played in 12 games to log 65 total tackles, six tackles for loss, eight passes defended, and an interception. Over the past two seasons, Pitre has missed at least two games due to injury.
Without Pitre in the mix, it leaves the Texans' defensive back room headlined by Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter as the starters at corner, with Tremon Smith and Jaylin Smith as those sitting behind as depth pieces.
The Buccaneers have had their own injury troubles to suffer from as well, vs. the Texans. Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke would go down in the second quarter with a foot injury and would later be listed as out for the remainder of the contest. Tampa Bay is now without both of their starting tackles in both Goedeke and star Tristan Wirfs.
Goedeke was listed as questionable leading up to kickoff with a foot injury, but ended up giving it a go. Now with him sidelined, it leaves former Texans offensive tackle Charlie Heck as the backup to fill-in for Tampa Bay on the right side.
