Key Texans Searching for Historical Milestones vs. Buccaneers
On Monday night, the Houston Texans will look to get back on track from a 0-1 start to the new NFL season in a primetime bout vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But in the midst of the Texans' MNF action for their home opener, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of. A few players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment entering Week 2 vs. the Bucs, and thus, could etch their name further into the history books of either the Texans franchise or the NFL entirely with a big performance.
Here's four milestones to take note of for the Texans on Monday night vs. the Buccaneers.
Nick Chubb Climbing Up the RB Ranks
With 55 scrimmage yards vs. Tampa Bay, Nick Chubb can become just the 10th active running back with 8,000 career scrimmage yards, and only the sixth back to accomplish the feat in less than 90 games.
Last week, Chubb had 60 yards on the ground with just 13 carries vs. the LA Rams in just his first game in a Texans uniform. If he can duplicate that same performance on Monday, the 29-year-old will join an elite company of active star backs headlined by the likes of Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, and Christian McCaffrey.
Derek Stingley Jr. in Ball Hawk Mode
With one interception on Monday night vs. the Buccaneers, Derek Stingley will tie Andre Hal for the fourth-most interceptions in Texans franchise history, passing cornerbacks Aaron Glenn and Marcus Coleman.
Stingley comes off an up-and-down season opener vs. the Rams, but has the perfect opportunity for a bounce-back on primetime. The only three names that would lie ahead of Stingley on the all-time ranks with a pick on Monday are cornerbacks Dunta Robinson, Kareem Jackson, and Jonathan Joseph, who leads with 17 interceptions.
Danielle Hunter Hungry for a Baker Mayfield Sack
With just half of a sack to his name on Monday vs. the Buccaneers for what will be his 138th career game, edge rusher Danielle Hunter can become the 15th-fastest player in league history and fourth-fastest active player to have 100.0 career sacks.
Doing so would place Hunter in an elite class of those to log triple-digit sacks throughout their career. It's a crew headlined by elite current names in the league like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt, and an uncommon crowd that the Texans' own can establish himself in on a primetime stage.
Texans Can Continue Dominant Streak vs. Buccaneers
The Texans have had their way vs. the Buccaneers throughout their history of facing one another. Houston currently leads the all-time series 5-1, having also won the past five meetings dating back to 2007, which makes for their longest active win streak against any opponent.
Last time the two sides were up against each other, the day led to C.J. Stroud's career performance in the latter half of his rookie campaign, finishing with 470 yards passing and five touchdowns in an electric 39-37 victory in 2023. We'll see if Stroud and the Texans can keep that hot hand going on their fiery streak dating back nearly 20 years.