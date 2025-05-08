Houston Texans WR Makes NFL History After Landing Eye-Opening Rookie Deal
The Houston Texans needed to add playmaking to their offense, and they did just that in the 2025 NFL Draft with the addition of star Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins, who is a lock to start in the first regular season action for Houston. Following the news that Tank Dell might miss much of the 2025 season and with Stefon Diggs in New England now, being able to depend on a few proven collegiate stars will be huge for C.J. Stroud.
He's going to be able to do just that with Higgins, who was seen as one of the top receivers in the draft. In his final season with the Cyclones, Higgins put up 1,183 receiving yards in 13 games and had nine touchdowns as well. He was impressive, and with a 6-foot-4 frame, he will have the ability to go up and get passes from Stroud as well.
Higgins' success is going to be important to DeMeco Ryans and the Texans offense. He is so crucial to their success that they have fully guaranteed his contract, making him the first second-round pick to have such a contract structure coming out of college. That's at least per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Stroud didn't put the same numbers last season as he did as a rookie, and part of that was a struggling offensive line. Injuries to his key receivers also hurt his numbers and how effective he was able to be. Let's hope Higgins is able to change that, and since the Texans gave him a fully guaranteed deal, they clearly see him as a major piece of their puzzle moving forward.
Houston also selected Jaylin Noel, a receiver from Iowa State, in the third round, so the Texans are heavily depedent on the Cyclones stars for this upcoming season. Let's hope it all pans out as Houston will undoubtedly be favorites to reign supreme over the AFC South again.