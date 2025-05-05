Texans Daily

DeMeco Ryans Drops Interesting Statement on Texans' Draft Pick

The Houston Texans head coach sounded off on his day two draft pick.

Jared Koch

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans made some compelling additions down the board of this year's NFL draft.

Among those acquisitions came out to be offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery, who was picked up by Houston with the 48th-overall pick in this year's second round, providing an appealing answer to the Texans' vast offensive line questions that have spanned throughout this offseason.

For Ersery, he projects to be a long-term, strong addition to the Texans' front lines, but following Houston's selection in round two, it's also resulted in an interesting topic as to where he'll be preparing to line up during his rookie campaign.

And while there's still a few months between now and the start of the 2025 season for the Texans, head coach DeMeco Ryans seemingly has a plan in place for Ersery during his first year in the fold.

According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, Ryans revealed that Ersery will be starting off as a tackle rather than a guard within Houston's offensive line.

It doesn't close the door for Ersery to soon evolve into a more versatile piece upfront, but as the Minnesota product gets adjusted to the NFL-level, it seems his initial fit will reside on the outside of the line rather than the interior.

During his time at Minnesota, Ersery lined up as a three-year starter at left tackle, so a decision like this effectively keeps the 23-year-old at his natural position, perhaps in place to make the most significant impact for his first season in the mix. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, he has the physical size to match up at the next level and presents some nice upside as a run blocker.

Ersery will likely be in competition with veteran additions from this offseason in Cam Robinson and Trent Brown for a chance to start during his rookie season, but it remains to be seen if he'll put those pieces together during Texans' camp and preseason to make it happen early for next season.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

