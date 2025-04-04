Houston Texans Weapon Already Falling out of Favor?
The Houston Texans' receiving corps will look quite different next season, as Stefon Diggs signed with the New England Patriots and Tank Dell will likely miss all of 2025 due to a knee injury.
That the Texans' depth at wide receiver is a question mark now is certainly jarring based on how Houston entered the 2024 campaign, as it had arguably the best-looking group of wide outs on paper in the form of Nico Collins, Diggs and Dell.
But times have changed for the Texans, who acquired Christian Kirk via trade last month and also signed former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justin Watson.
Houston is expected to add another pass-catcher in the NFL Draft, and with all of the ongoing changes, Jovan Alford of House of Houston feels that John Metchie may now be fighting for his job.
"The former Crimson Tide standout played more last season (45% of offensive snaps), including three starts," Alford wrote. "Metchie had 24 receptions (37 targets) for 254 yards and a touchdown – a notable improvement from 2023. However, Metchie’s play on the field wasn’t super impactful, especially when Houston needed another wide receiver to step up after Tank Dell suffered a horrific season-ending leg injury in Week 16."
The Texans originally selected Metchie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he missed his entire rookie campaign due to leukemia. Thankfully, he recovered and returned to the field in 2023, but there is no doubt that the University of Alabama product has not lived up to expectations.
This could be Metchie's last opportunity to prove himself in 2025, and if he isn't able to deliver, it could be the end of the 24-year-old in Houston.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Free Agent Signing Gets Major Praise From Former HC
MORE: Texans GM Sounds Off on Controversial Offseason Decision
MORE: Insider Reveals Shocking Details on Texans' Failed DK Metcalf Trade
MORE: C.J. Stroud Predicted to Fail Following Texans' Offseason
MORE: Texans Linked to Perfect Downfield Weapon for C.J. Stroud