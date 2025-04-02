Texans Linked to Perfect Downfield Weapon for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans could certainly use another wide receiver, as they have major question marks at the position once you get past Nico Collins.
Yes, Christian Kirk was an interesting pickup, but Stefon Diggs is gone, and the Texans will also likely be without Tank Dell for all of 2025.
Ergo, Houston needs another weapon, and Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus has identified who he feels is a perfect downfield target for C.J. Stroud: Iowa State star Jaylin Noel.
"Houston could then turn to wide receiver at No. 70, where Jaylin Noel — who led the draft class with a 96.4 PFF grade on deep targets (20-plus yards) over the past two seasons — would bring valuable downfield explosiveness," Plocher wrote.
Noel may very well be one of the most overlooked wide outs in this year's NFL Draft class, as he is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns, good for an impressive 14.9 yards per catch.
The Texans could definitely use a downfield burner alongside of Collins, and with Noel running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, he definitely qualifies.
Houston will more than likely go with an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft, as the Texans had one of the worst offensive lines in football this past season and have parted ways with numerous linemen—including five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil—during the offseason.
After that, though, Houston should absolutely address its receiving corps, and Noel would definitely represent an exciting selection.
