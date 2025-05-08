Texans Land Brutal Take After Latest Offseason Moves
The Houston Texans have remained far from complacent through the moves of their 2025 NFL offseason.
Whether it concerns their constant movement up and down the board in last month's draft, or their collection of free agency signings and trades to re-adjust this roster following a second division-winning effort last season, it's been a busy couple of months from the Texans brass.
However, while the Texans roster is preparing to look vastly different compared to last season, could it be a change the better? For a few outlets, the arrow might not be trending up in Houston.
FOX Sports' Ben Arthur had an interesting take to dish on Houston and their future to come for this NFL season, noting that their stock is trending down following the results of this offseason.
"Protecting C.J. Stroud was the Texans’ biggest issue last season, yet their offensive line makeover has been underwhelming at best," Arthur wrote.
For the Texans' offensive line, especially, the changes have been wide-ranging. All-Pro talent Laremy Tunsil was dealt to the Washington Commanders, they cut ties with veteran guard Shaq Mason, drafted second-round tackle Aireontae Ersery, signed veterans Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, and made a bundle of more decisions to position this five-man unit to be in a totally different position come 2025.
But, with that extensive turnover comes concerns to follow. The Texans' unit up front will have to re-establish new chemistry, and with that, prove to have the means in terms of skill to upgrade their protection from last year, which ultimately saw their downfall in their divisional loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
If the Texans can get that protection right, they'll be well set to make a stride to their third-straight division win. Yet, time will tell if the pieces will come to form to make that happen.
