Houston Texans Could Consider Depressing Trade to Revamp Offense
Watching the Houston Texans last season, one thing became painfully clear: their offense simply was not up to snuff.
While much of that had to do with injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, the explosive plays simply weren't there for the Texans as a whole, and after losing Diggs to free agency and with Dell expected to miss all of 2025, Houston added Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft.
However, the wide receiver position was not the only issue for the Texans in 2024. They also lacked depth at running back, which they addressed by also drafting USC star Woody Marks. Not only that, but Houston also doesn't have an exciting playmaker at tight end.
The Texans signed Dalton Schultz in free agency a couple of years ago, and while Schultz certainly hasn't been bad, he hasn't exactly been what Houston was hoping.
This past year, the 28-year-old caught 58 passes for 532 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Decent production for sure, but it's a far cry from the 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight scores Schultz posted with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2021.
Even then, though, Schultz was not a gamebreaker. He has consistently logged between 10 and 11 yards per catch over his last four seasons and owns a lifetime average of 10.2 yards per grab. That isn't all that appealing, even if Schultz is just a tight end.
With Schultz having two years remaining on his contract, the Texans may consider trading the veteran to open up space for Brevin Jordan and incoming rookie Luke Lachey.
Jordan definitely possesses stronger big-play ability, and while Lachey appears to be more of a lumbering type at 6-foot-6, he actually ran a 4.70-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, which is solid for a tight end (and better than Schultz's mark of 4.75).
Schultz would absolutely hold some value to contending teams looking for an upgrade. Again, he is certainly not a bum; he just isn't very enthralling as a weapon.
The last thing Houston wants to do is remove targets from C.J. Stroud, but trading Schultz and moving Jordan into a larger role—as well as giving Lachey an opportunity—could ultimately pay dividends for the Texans.
It may be time for Houston to end the Schultz era, which was never all that great to begin with.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans' Compelling Weapon Receives Stunning Prediction
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Drops Interesting Statement on Texans' Draft Pick
MORE: Texans' Intriguing Young Weapon Could Get Cut After Just One Season
MORE: Houston Texans Get Injury Update on Star WR on Sunday
MORE: Texans Weapon Named Bizarre Trade Candidate Before Playing a Single Game