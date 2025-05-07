Houston Texans Fans Will Be Pumped Over Massive New Ranking
Heading into last season, most were excited about the Houston Texans offense, which was expected to be elite after the team added Stefon Diggs to a receiving corps that already included Nico Collins and Tank Dell with C.J. Stroud throwing the football.
Instead, it was the defense that essentially carried the Texans to 10 wins and a second straight AFC South division title, as Houston ranked fifth in the NFL in yards allowed.
Now, while the Texans' offense is actually a question mark after losing Diggs to free agency and with Dell expected to miss all of 2025 while recovering from a knee injury, the focus is on the defense right from the get-go this time.
As a matter of fact, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has ranked Houston's defense fourth in the league following the NFL Draft.
"It was the Texans defense that completely smothered the Los Angeles Chargers in Houston’s Wild Card Round last year. And if C.J. Stroud and the offense holds up their end of the bargain, the Texans have the talent and depth defensively to make an even deeper postseason run," Davenport wrote.
Houston made a couple of veteran additions to its defense during the offseason, swinging a trade for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and signing linebacker E.J. Speed. The Texans mostly tended to their offense in the draft, they did add a couple of interesting defensive pieces, such as cornerback Jaylin Smith and safety Jaylen Reed.
We'll see if Houston can three-peat as AFC South champions next season. If the Texans are able to make the playoffs yet again, it will almost surely have a great deal to do with an elite defense.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
