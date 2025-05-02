NFL Exec Unleashes Massive Take on Texans After NFL Draft
The Houston Texans certainly had an impressive NFL Draft, as they patched up some gaping holes and landed some exciting young players.
NFL executives seem to love what the Texans did, and one exec in particular feels that their decision to select wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel could have scary ramifications for the rest of the league.
“They have Tank Dell coming off injury and lost Stefon Diggs, but man, when Dell gets healthy, adding the receivers they got — Higgins, Noel — to go with Nico Collins, wow, C.J. Stroud is going to have weapons galore,” the exec said. “You don’t have physical enough corners to cover two 6-4 receivers."
The exec was referring to Higgins and Collins, both of whom are 6-foot-4.
There is no question that Houston did a tremendous job addressing its receiving corps, which is something that absolutely needed to be done with Diggs gone and Dell likely missing all of 2025 as he recovers from a knee injury.
It's also important to note that the Texans traded for Christian Kirk earlier in the offseason, so they now have plenty of depth at the position.
Houston also selected offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round, which was a major pickup considering how the Texans' offensive line was in dire straits heading into the draft.
Of course, whether or not these young players actually translate onto the professional level is anyone's guess. They are all unproven, after all, so it will be interesting to see if Houston actually knocked this draft out of the park next fall.
