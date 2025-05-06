Houston Texans' Compelling Weapon Receives Stunning Prediction

Some of my Texans hot takes ahead of the 2025 season:



- Aireontae Ersery is a W1 starter

- Darrell Taylor makes big impact as 3rd down DE

- Texans could regret the Tunsil trade

- Dalton Schultz can have a good impact as a receiving TE in smaller role

- Brevin is TE1



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/bIiQHjfPCD