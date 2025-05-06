Houston Texans' Compelling Weapon Receives Stunning Prediction
The Houston Texans entered the offseason knowing they needed to find weapons for quarterback C.J. Stroud, and they did just that in the NFL Draft, selecting Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on Day 2.
Not only that, but the Texans swung a shrewd trade for Christian Kirk, and they signed Justin Watson in free agency.
Still, Houston will need some of its younger pieces to step up, and perhaps someone could emerge at tight end.
Dalton Schultz has been a steady contributor for the Texans since being signed in 2023, but Houston could definitely use a more explosive playmaker at the position.
Could that be fifth-year player Brevin Jordan?
One Texans analyst seems to believe so, as the TexansJacob account on X has predicted that Jordan will ultimately supplant Schultz as the top tight end in 2025.
Considering that Jordan has amassed a grand total of 53 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns over the course of his first four NFL seasons, this prediction definitely comes as a bit of a surprise. Not only that, but Jordan is coming off of a torn ACL.
Houston originally selected the University of Miami product in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and during his time with Hurricanes, Jordan was impressive. During his final collegiate campaign, he hauled in 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven scores.
However, Jordan has proven very little on the professional level, which makes the idea of him actually usurping Schultz as the starter rather dubious.
That being said, Schultz has obviously not done enough to separate himself as a clear-cut No. 1 for the Texans, so perhaps Jordan does have a chance of making some noise in 2025.
