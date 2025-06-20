Houston Texans Make Interesting Roster Move After CB Signing
The Houston Texans special teams unit will look a bit different heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Following the Texans' signing of cornerback Damon Arnette to a one-year deal, Houston has cut long snapper Tucker Addington to make room for their new free agent addition, leaving rookie Austin Brinkman as the only active long snapper on the roster for training camp, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.
Addington, 27, who was last with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2024 season, signed to the Texans' roster earlier this offseason, but now likely won't be suiting up in Houston as their rookie addition in Brinkman has taken hold of that lone roster spot.
Brinkman was a four-year player for West Virginia, and was a standout during his senior season, earning his way to a Phil Steele All-American Third Team selection, All-Big 12 Conference First Team, and was a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award.
Now, he'll have an opportunity to be a day one contributor on the Texans' special teams unit as a rookie.
Brinkman will have some big shoes to fill in his first year in the mix, coming in as a replacement for 15-year starter at long snapper Jon Weeks, who was with the Texans from 2010 to 2024, logging 244 games with the franchise.
