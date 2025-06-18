Houston Texans' Defensive Tandem Named Best in NFL
The Houston Texans could very well be entering this season with the best cornerback duo within the entire NFL with their pairing of second-year defensive back Kamari Lassiter, along with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Derek Stingley Jr.
And in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, they might just be that number-one cornerback tandem for the 2025 season.
Moton recently stacked up his picks for the NFL's top ten cornerback duos for next season, where the Texans' own of Stingley Jr. and Lassiter were at the top of the totem pole, ranked as the best one-two punch at the position in the entire league.
"The Houston Texans' cornerback duo takes the top spot because they check all the boxes next to consistency, ball production, accolades and upside," Moton wrote.
"At least for now, Derek Stingley Jr. is the highest-paid CB. He's making the megabucks for good reason, allowing a completion rate below 48 percent with five interceptions in consecutive seasons. Last season, the 23-year-old made the AFC All-Pro and Pro Bowl rosters because of his stingy coverage. Based on his track record as an impact playmaker, he'll continue to be a standout cover defender. Every year, he's seen an uptick in pass breakups, finishing second leaguewide with 18 in 2024."
"At Georgia, Lassiter took on a versatile role, but he settled in as a boundary cornerback in Houston. He was a season-opening starter and looked natural on the outside. He recorded 10 pass breakups, three interceptions and scored on a safety in 14 games," Moton continued. "The Texans have the league's best secondary when you factor in safeties Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre and versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but they also have the best young cornerback duo with Stingley and Lassiter on the boundary."
Not only do the Texans have that elite skill level at the position with their duo of Stingley Jr. and Lassiter, but they also have youth and ample room to continue growing and developing.
Lassiter is only entering his second season at the helm for the Texans at age-22, while Stingley will be just one year older at 23, even if he may not have the same rookie-scale contract on the books like Houston's sophomore defensive back.
Houston already ranked among the best passing defenses last season, coming in as the sixth-best passing defense in terms of yards (3,417), having the second-most interceptions (19) and help opposing passing attacks to the third-best net yards per attempt on the year as well (5.7).
Already viewed as perhaps the best cornerback duo in the league, they'll now have another offseason of development under their belt, paired with a dominant safety group in the back-end that'll make for yet another productive season in Houston when it comes to defending the pass.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans' 2025 Season Hinges on Make-or-Break Roster Move
MORE: Houston Texans DB Speaks Out on Team's Secondary
MORE: Houston Texans Pressed to Make Huge Addition for C.J. Stroud
MORE: Analyst Issues Massive Guarantee for Texans QB C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans' New DB May Have Just Thrown Shade at Eagles' Jalen Hurts