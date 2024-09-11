Texans Place Cornerback on Injured Reserve
Injuries play a prominent role in football -- which is quite understandable for a contact sport. Some players struggle more at escaping injury than others, though. Houston Texans cornerback Jeff Okudah is one of those players that seems to often find themselves injured.
Heading into Week 2, where the Houston Texans will take on the Chicago Bears and highly-touted rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Okudah will miss the game, though, as he was added to the injured reserve list on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old cornerback suffered a hip injury in the team's Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, which came on the road.
Okudah spent 13 games with the Atlanta Falcons last year, where he was traded after spending three seasons with the Detroit Lions. The former No. 3 overall selection didn't outlast his initial four-year contract with the team that drafted him, nor did his fifth-year option get picked up.
After appearing in 38 games through his first four seasons, the Texans acquired Okudah in the offseason in a buy-low move, as the former first-round pick could have helped patch up some of the secondary issues Houston could face.
The Texans signed both Desmond King and Troy Pride to their practice squad as two potential replacements for Okudah. Should one of those two receive a call-up, look out for King, who spent preseason with Houston a year ago before falling short of the 53-man roster.
In the series of moves, linebacker Rashad Weaver was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Texans, as mentioned, take on the Bears during Week 2. Chicago struggled in their season-opener, and Williams struggled in his debut. However, after seeing NFL defenses for a game, he might improve heading into his second appearance at the pro level.
That won't matter too much, though, assuming C.J. Stroud and the star-studded Texans offense can put up incredible numbers and plenty of points, as they're certainly capable of.
