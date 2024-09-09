Texans Lose CB to Injury vs. Colts
The Houston Texans are leaving the midwest after a 29-27 win against the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener, but they are walking away a little more banged up than they were before the game.
Veteran cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, left Sunday's game with a hip injury and was ruled out for the game by the team.
Okudah, 25, signed a one-year deal with the Texans back in March after spending his first three years with the Lions and last season with the Atlanta Falcons.
Okudah didn't record a stat in his Texans debut, but he could be a veteran player the team relies on as the season rolls on. While Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter are the starters, Okudah could provide some much-needed depth.
It remains to be seen how serious Okudah's injury is, but the Texans hope he can return as soon as possible.
The Texans are back in action in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.
