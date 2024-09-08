Texans Beat Colts in Roller Coaster Game
The Houston Texans are heading home happy after a 29-27 win against the Indianapolis Colts in the team's Week 1 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Texans were led by their offensive newcomers in running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Mixon had 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown while Diggs made six grabs for 33 yards and two scores.
The game came down to the final two minutes, but the Texans got the last laugh after wide receiver Nico Collins caught a 12-yard pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to ice the game.
Stroud looked sharp in his 2024 debut, completing 24 of his 32 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Collins
For the Colts, Anthony Richardson threw two touchdowns in his return to the field after a shoulder injury from a year ago.
The win puts the Texans on the right foot going into the season. Their next game comes on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock.
