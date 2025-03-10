Houston Texans Poach Free Agent WR from Kansas City Chiefs
Last week, the Texans added to their wide receiver room by trading for Christian Kirk, signaling the departure of Stefon Diggs. Houston brought in another target for C.J. Stroud to throw to on Monday with the signing of Braxton Berrios, and the team is not done making moves yet.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that the Texans had agreed to a deal with Kansas City Chiefs wideout Justin Watson.
The details of Watson's contract have not yet been revealed.
Watson, who will turn 29 in April, spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. His tenure with the Chiefs yielded 64 catches for 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as Super Bowl victories in 2022 and 2023. Watson has nine catches for 120 yards in his playoff career.
Prior to signing with the Chiefs, Watson spent four seasons in Tampa Bay from 2018 to 2021. The Buccaneers selected Watson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn, but he did not receive many targets from Jameis Winston and Tom Brady. Watson totaled just 23 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns and was a part of the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl-winning team.
With their newest additions, the Texans' wide receiver room looks vastly different from last year. After beginning 2024 with Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Diggs, Houston will likely start the 2025 season with Collins, Kirk, Berrios and Watson as the team's lead wideouts.
The unit figures to be much stronger once Dell returns from his devastating knee injury, but the front office appears to have a plan to build depth until then.