Texans Sign Intriguing Sleeper $2 Million WR

The Houston Texans wasted no time making moves on the free agent market.

Aug 15, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios (0) works out during joint practice with the Washington Commanders at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans continue to add some juice to their wide receiver room to kick off this offseason.

According to ESPN insider Brooke Pryor, the Texans have agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Berrios, 29, last played for the Miami Dolphins where he spent the last two years, logging 27 total receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown. Now, he joins aboard the Texans' receiving core as another weapon in C.J. Stroud's arsenal. Before that, he spent the first four seasons of his career stationed with the New York Jets.

Berrios factors in as another new addition to the Texans' pass-catching core after their big move of trading for Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars, with both likely emerging as threats within the slot.

Considering the shaky status of Tank Dell entering into the 2025 season following his extensive leg injury, the Texans have remained diligent in adding bodies in the room, especially as threats in the slot, to help surround Stroud with worthwhile talent as the young star deals with an extended absence.

The next big question revolving around the Texans' receiving room inevitably revolves around Stefon Diggs. Now with free agency negotiations opening across the league, time will tell if Houston can retain their big-name pass catcher in the fold for 2025, or if they end up turning in another direction.

JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

