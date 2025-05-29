Texans Predicted to Make Risky Contract Move With C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans don't have to worry about extending C.J. Stroud just yet, but it will certainly become a major topic of discussion following the 2025 NFL campaign.
Stroud will become eligible for an extension after next season, and based on the contrast between the youngster's first two years in the league, it may prove to be a difficult decision for the Texans.
The former No. 2 overall pick was brilliant during his rookie campaign, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after tossing 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. However, last season, Stroud labored, finishing with 20 touchdowns and 12 picks as his numbers nosedived.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated does not seem to think Stroud will do enough to make Houston want to sign him to a long-term contract next spring, and he actually believes that the Texans will aim to lock up edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. first.
"However, after another early playoff exit, the Texans are going to work feverishly to lock up Anderson before the Micah Parsons deal completely obliterates the pass-rushing market and makes signing one next to impossible," Orr wrote. "Parsons is playing on the fifth-year option. That leaves Stroud to either cement his fortune or watch it dwindle the following offseason. Signing Anderson also creates leverage for the Texans by making it easier to eventually use a franchise tag on their quarterback."
This would be a stunning turn of events given how incredibly well Stroud played in 2023, but if he doesn't show considerable improvement from this past season, Houston may have no choice but to remain in wait-and-see mode with the Ohio State product.
Of course, Stroud's 2024 struggles were not all his fault, as the Texans were hit with injuries to their receiving corps and their offensive line was a disaster. Still, that won't allow the 23-year-old to escape blame, especially with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line.
