Houston Texans Fans Will Love This AFC South Outlook
The Houston Texans have won back-to-back AFC South division titles, and they are the favorites to win a third straight heading into 2025.
However, there have been concerns that the rest of the division has closed the gap on the Texans, especially considering that Houston may not have improved a ton over the last couple of months.
Not so fast, though. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton still thinks the AFC South is definitely Houston's division to lose, even if it's because the other three teams are not exactly world beaters.
"Despite the changes and unknowns along the Texans' offensive line, they're still leaps and bounds ahead of their rivals, which speaks to how weak the AFC South could be in 2025," Moton wrote. "... The AFC South has one high-end playoff club that must sort out uncertainties within a key position group."
Moton doesn't seem to be crazy about the Texans as a whole due to their very questionable offensive line, but he clearly thinks they remain cream of the crop in a division that also includes the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
The Colts have a pretty impressive roster overall, but their quarterback situation obviously leaves much to be desired. The Jaguars actually could be really good, but it largely depends on which version of Trevor Lawrence appears. The Titans? Yeah, they are probably a couple of years away from contending, even if Cam Ward makes them considerably more exciting than last season.
Houston should be viewed as the top dog until someone knocks C.J. Stroud and Co. off their perch. We'll see if the Texans can once again assert their dominance over the AFC South.
