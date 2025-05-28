New Report on Joe Mixon Injury Status for Houston Texans OTAs
With the Houston Texans' first day of OTAs officially underway, don't expect to see running back Joe Mixon among any of the action.
Mixon was among the seven Texans listed on the non-participant list for Houston's offseason training with an unknown foot injury.
Mixon, along with Christian Harris, Justin Watson, Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Dameon Pierce, and Danielle Hunter, filled out the day one inactives list during Texans OTAs.
According to Texans insider Aaron Wilson, Mixon was recently seen in a walking boot this past week, though with an injury that's not expected to be serious.
During Mixon's first year with Houston in 2024, coming aboard from the Cincinnati Bengals, he had a strong season as the Texans' lead rusher through 14 games, posting 245 carries, 1,016 rushing yards, and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
While Mixon will wind up missing the first reps of the Texans' summer practice, signs continue to point towards the 28-year-old being ready to go once the season kicks of in a few months.
Considering Mixon and Pierce are both out of the mix in the Texans' backfield, it does effectively Houston's running back room a bit slim in the meantime during OTAs with Dare Ogunbowale and rookie Woody Marks leading the charge, but the expectation remains that this group will look fully healthy once the regular season rolls around in September.
