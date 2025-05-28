Houston Texans' Nico Collins Reveals Early Opinion of Rookie WR
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins shared his positive thoughts on second-round pick Jayden Higgins.
“Boy is nice man," Collins said.
The Texans selected Higgins with the 34th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Higgins was drafted out of Iowa State, where he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
He joins Collins as one of the top targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston also added two other talented receivers, with the trade acquisition of Christian Kirk and drafting Jaylin Noel in the third round.
"It’s an honor to share the field with them," Collins said when talking about the rookie wideouts.
Collins has been a productive player for the Texans as he had 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The 26-year-old is taking the next step in his development by becoming a great leader and mentor for Houston's young receivers.
Houston has had two straight seasons with losses in the Divisional Round. With their new additions on offense, the Texans will look for Stroud to have his best season yet and lead them on a deeper postseason run.
If Collins can continue playing at a high level and help get the most out of the rookie receivers, the Texans will be poised for a great season.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Will Anderson Jr. Makes Strong Statement on Texans Rookie
MORE: New Report on Joe Mixon Injury Status for Houston Texans OTAs
MORE: Texans Urged to Make Dicey Contract Move With Critical Weapon
MORE: Houston Texans Star Defender Receiving Major Hype Before 2025 Season
MORE: Texans, Panthers Announce Joint Practice Before Preseason Matchup