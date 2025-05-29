Houston Texans Receive Head-Turning Ranking Before 2025 NFL Season
The Houston Texans are looking to make that leap into the conversation alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens among the AFC’s elite teams. A backslide in 2024 hampered those expectations last year, but based on the roster construction in 2025, Houston is far from out of the race.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 rosters in the NFL, highlighting some key factors from last year and important storylines for the upcoming season as well. The Texans ranked No. 7 on the list, only trailing the three AFC teams mentioned above within the conference.
There’s plenty to like about Houston’s roster. Under third-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans have invested heavily on the defensive side of the ball, have added young and veteran playmakers, and found their franchise quarterback in CJ Stroud.
The Texans have been aggressive in getting into the AFC championship picture. When 2024 saw Stroud eat entirely way too many sacks, 52 during the regular season, the team completely overhauled its offensive line and went in a new direction at offensive coordinator, just one season removed from the praises Bobby Slowik received for his work during Stroud’s rookie season.
Still, Houston’s offensive line is a mixture of seasoned veterans, lacking the star power Laremy Tunsil carried over the past six seasons in Houston, and a few younger talents such as second-round pick Aireontae Ersery. The offensive front remains a significant question mark heading into the new season, though Stroud is expected to have more control of his protections at the line of scrimmage, which should help.
Nonetheless, the Texans can lean on their young and incredibly talented defense to excel in 2025. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter form one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL, and the secondary features Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr., two of the best young defensive backs in football.
While 2025 could potentially be another season of growth for the Texans, it’s also a great opportunity to bury the mistakes of 2024, lean on an impressive roster, and begin a run of dominance in an otherwise floundering AFC South division to gain some ground on those elite AFC teams vying to reach the Super Bowl.