Texans Release Former Pro Bowler in Surprise Move
The Houston Texans have begun the motions of their 53-man roster cutdown on Tuesday, making one eye-catching move in the midst by releasing one notable offseason signing.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans have released veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown.
It's the first notable cut reported for the Texans to shave their roster down from 90 to 53 guys, and one that even comes as a bit of a surprise, all things considered.
Brown, the one-time Pro Bowl selection, was brought in via free agency earlier this offseason, had been on the PUP list recovering from his torn patellar tendon injury suffered last season throughout the summer, and hadn't been on the field for the Texans' offseason program or preseason action. However, just six months following his signing, Houston has opted to part ways with the 32-year-old.
Last season, Brown had started three games for the Cincinnati Bengals at right tackle before going down with the injury that inevitably ended his season. Before his time in Cincinnati, Brown had spent time with the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers, playing in over 100 regular games and starting in 96.
Coming into Houston, there were expectations for Brown to even be a candidate to start on the right side of the Texans' offensive line once he was back to full health. However, it appears the Texans brass has had a change of plans with their five-man unit following their training camp and preseason action.
As of now, second-round rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery has managed to claw his way up the depth chart to be the likely name to start at left tackle for Houston in Week 1, while veteran Tytus Howard appears to be the guy at right tackle. Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews, and Ed Ingram are the ones filling out the interior.
But as for Brown, he'll be slated to hit the open market once again this year, now seeking another opportunity ahead of this season.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Brown will be hitting the market fully healthy, so any team coveting veteran help at tackle could be a prime candidate to look his way as an experienced, plug-and-play option.
Keep an eye on the Texans to continue making moves around the roster up until the roster cutdown buzzer sounds at 4 PM ET on Tuesday.
