Texans Shopping Veteran OT on Trade Market
The Houston Texans are seemingly taking calls on the trade market leading up to this year's roster cutdown deadline, shopping one of their recent free agency signings from this offseason.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans have reportedly discussed trading offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
Robinson, who was brought in via free agency this offseason on a one-year, $14 million contract, was expected to be a potential option as a starting left tackle amid the Texans' assortment of changes upfront, taking over for tenured veteran Laremy Tunsil, who was traded to the Washington Commanders earlier in the spring.
However, Robinson would end up suffering from a lower leg injury in training camp to take him out of the action for the Texans' three preseason games, where Houston has since seen excellent things out of their second-round pick, Aireontae Ersery, who looks to have taken the lead in the race to start at that left tackle spot for Week 1.
Thus, the Texans now could seek to pivot off of Robinson just six months after signing him in free agency without seeing a single snap in preseason or regular season, sending him elsewhere that could utilize help on the outside of their offensive line.
Robinson comes off a 2024 campaign split between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings, where he played and started in 17 games, also starting in the Vikings' one postseason contest vs. the Los Angeles Rams. He finished the season with a 64.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, good for the 56th-best-rated tackle out of 140 eligible names.
For a team looking to add a veteran, experienced presence up front on a short-term deal, Robinson could present solid value; playing and starting in over 100 games in the league since being a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and still won't be turning 30 years old until October.
Keep an eye on the Texans to make a move on Robinson, along with likely many more moves to follow around the roster, with the league's 53-man cutdown looming at 4 PM ET on Tuesday.
