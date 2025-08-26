DeMeco Ryans Speaks Highly of Texans' Rookie Trio
The Houston Texans may not have a rookie first-round pick on their roster for the 2025 NFL season, but it seems as if there's still been a handful of first-year players, notably on the offensive end, making a significant impact leading up to the year that could lead to some big early roles in this unit.
Those three guys are the Texans' second-round selection in tackle Aireontae Ersery, as well as the Iowa State wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who have all made a notable impression in the building.
But more specifically, those three have already ended up earning some considerable respect from head coach DeMeco Ryans, who handed them some high praise after seeing a productive preseason and training camp out of his fresh faces on the offensive end.
“I'm really, really fired up about the outlook of those rookies," Ryans said on Monday, per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "’[Aireontae Ersery] has done a really nice job being competitive every week, getting better. Both receivers have shined and gotten better as camp has went along. So, I'm excited to see these guys in action. Not shying away from throwing them out there. I think all three guys can help us. They can help our offense, be the type of offense that I expect us to be. So, I'm not shying away from putting those guys out there. I think those three rookies will definitely shine for us.”
For Ryans, he looks more than secure to get his rookies involved in the action early; undoubtedly a positive sign to see the Texans' first-year talent get themselves adjusted and gain confidence from the coaching staff, but especially so when factoring in the turnover both the offensive line and receiving corps underwent this summer.
Now with a strong offseason in the books, Aireontae Ersery finds himself filling in Week 1 as a starting tackle, while Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will likely get a few reps their way behind Nico Collins on Sundays, with those snaps only increasing as the season progresses.
The trio's NFL debuts now sit less than two weeks away from kicking off, with their first date scheduled on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 7th.
