Texans Add Former Colts DB, Workout Four Players

The Houston Texans have brought on a former Indianapolis Colts defensive back to their practice squad ahead of their Week 13 matchup against said team.

According to a team announcement, the Texans are signing cornerback Ameer Speed to the practice squad.

Texans Sign Former Colts CB Ameer Speed

Speed is a three-year league veteran who was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, spending time previously with the Colts, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears, suiting up for 15 regular-season games throughout.

In those 15 games, Speed has collected 15 total tackles and one tackle for loss, primarily filling in as a special team contributor throughout his time in the league.

Speed had also previously spent a short stint on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad earlier this season before being released after just under two weeks.

Now, he finds his way to the Texans' practice squad just days ahead of facing his former team.

Jun 12, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Ameer Speed (61) at the Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Speed is now one of five defensive backs the Texans have onboard their current practice squad, joining Damon Arnette, Alijah Huzzie, D'Angelo Ross, K'Von Wallace, and Jalen Mills, many of which have utilized their gameday practice squad elevations for earlier appearance this season.

Speed now provides another ounce of depth to bring in onto their deep group of defensive backs on the practice squad, and could be elevated in the coming weeks if the Texans need added contributions in the secondary.

Texans Work Out Four Other Players

Along with the Texans' move to bring in Speed, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reports that Houston had brought in several names for team workouts next to the former Colts cornerback without coming to an agreement for a signing.

Speed worked out for the Texans along with a handful of other free agents in defensive back LaMareon James, running back Montrell Johnson and tight ends Tanner McClachlan and Gee Scott.

For now, the Texans won't be putting pen to paper on any of those aforementioned names, but could be candidates to watch as later practice squad additions creeping further into the season.

