Texans Daily

Texans Showing Interest in First Round Draft Trade

Will the Houston Texans dabble into the trade market on night one of the draft?

Jared Koch

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Could the Houston Texans be looking into a big-time trade as early as round one in this year's draft?

With Nick Caserio, it's always hard to count that possibility out come this time of year, but according to some insiders with an ear to the ground, the Texans may already be preparing for the chances to make a bold move on Thursday night.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Texans are among those calling up opposing teams with intrigue in trading up from their 25th-overall pick in the first round.

"Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made at least three draft-day trades every year and 18 total trades since becoming the team’s GM in 2021," Russini wrote. "His most notable move came in 2023, selecting C.J. Stroud second before swinging big and trading up to No. 3 to take Will Anderson Jr. Whether it’s jockeying up or down the board, Houston has shown a willingness to deal under Caserio — don’t expect that to change in 2025. The Texans have been actively making calls about a potential move up, so don’t be surprised if Houston makes a jump on Thursday night."

Caserio has clearly shown to be one of the more opportunistic, bold executives since joining the Houston fold in 2021, and with an opportunity to play into that role even more this draft, a trade into the top half of the first could be the outcome to transpire for the Texans to add their aspired young piece.

Of course, many would have the Texans' expected focus centered upon the offensive line following their array of offseason moves to change up the landscape of their five-man unit, perhaps with a name like Kelvin Banks Jr. or Josh Simmons catching their attention. However, even if the right defender or skill player falls into their laps, we may see Caserio and Co. opt to go that route instead.

Needless to say, the Texans have an array of options to choose from for their draft plans. Time will tell how the landscape unfolds, but regardless, it's set to be a compelling next few days.

The 2025 NFL Draft will get going on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay WI.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Insider Links Texans to Two Top-Rated RB Prospects

MORE: Texans Connected to Dynamic Sleeper Weapon With Unique Skill

MORE: Texans Predicted to Take Scary Risk in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

MORE: Insider Drops Crushing NFL Draft News for Houston Texans

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News