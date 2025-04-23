Texans Showing Interest in First Round Draft Trade
Could the Houston Texans be looking into a big-time trade as early as round one in this year's draft?
With Nick Caserio, it's always hard to count that possibility out come this time of year, but according to some insiders with an ear to the ground, the Texans may already be preparing for the chances to make a bold move on Thursday night.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Texans are among those calling up opposing teams with intrigue in trading up from their 25th-overall pick in the first round.
"Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio has made at least three draft-day trades every year and 18 total trades since becoming the team’s GM in 2021," Russini wrote. "His most notable move came in 2023, selecting C.J. Stroud second before swinging big and trading up to No. 3 to take Will Anderson Jr. Whether it’s jockeying up or down the board, Houston has shown a willingness to deal under Caserio — don’t expect that to change in 2025. The Texans have been actively making calls about a potential move up, so don’t be surprised if Houston makes a jump on Thursday night."
Caserio has clearly shown to be one of the more opportunistic, bold executives since joining the Houston fold in 2021, and with an opportunity to play into that role even more this draft, a trade into the top half of the first could be the outcome to transpire for the Texans to add their aspired young piece.
Of course, many would have the Texans' expected focus centered upon the offensive line following their array of offseason moves to change up the landscape of their five-man unit, perhaps with a name like Kelvin Banks Jr. or Josh Simmons catching their attention. However, even if the right defender or skill player falls into their laps, we may see Caserio and Co. opt to go that route instead.
Needless to say, the Texans have an array of options to choose from for their draft plans. Time will tell how the landscape unfolds, but regardless, it's set to be a compelling next few days.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get going on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay WI.
