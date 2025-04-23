Texans Connected to Dynamic Sleeper Weapon With Unique Skill
The Houston Texans definitely need to find another running back to complement Joe Mixon, and with Mixon being 28 years old and having a ton of mileage on his legs, they may need to find a replacement for him, period.
Luckily, this upcoming NFL Draft class is dripping with talent at the halfback position, so the Texans should be able to come away with an answer this week.
While there are a plethora of options for Houston to choose from, the Texans may want a running back who can serve as a prolific pass-catcher out of the backfield to help C.J. Stroud, so it should come as no surprise that they have met with USC Trojans star Woody Marks, via Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
Marks is one of the most overlooked offensive prospects in this draft and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He also caught 47 passes for 421 yards.
The 24-year-old began his collegiate career at Mississippi State in 2020 and spent four years with the Bulldogs before transferring to USC after 2023.
Over the course of his NCAA tenure, Marks accumulated 261 receptions for 1,549 yards and five scores, making him one of the best receiving backs in college football during that time period.
Marks' 2021 campaign in particular was impressive, as he snared 83 balls for 502 yards and three touchdowns. The Atlanta native is expected to be a Day 3 pick this week.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Predicted to Take Scary Risk in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
MORE: Insider Drops Crushing NFL Draft News for Houston Texans
MORE: Insider Reveals the Player Texans Most Want in NFL Draft
MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Gets Honest on Relationship with Steph Curry
MORE: Texans' DeMeco Ryans Issues Bold Statement Ahead of NFL Draft