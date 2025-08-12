Texans Sign Former Patriots OT
The Houston Texans continue to make moves on their offensive line unit rolling into next season, this time in the form of signing an eight-year veteran tackle.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have agreed to a deal with free agent offensive tackle Conor McDermott.
McDermott, who comes into his age-33 season, had a workout with Houston earlier in the week, and only a few days later, he finds his way to the Texans roster. He was last a member of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2024 season before being placed on IR before the year started, but now reconnects with his former coach and now-Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who was on said staff for the previous campaign.
McDermott started his career as a sixth-round pick out of UCLA, being the 211th pick for the New England Patriots, but would instead suit up for the Buffalo Bills for his first and second seasons in the league. In 2019, he joined the New York Jets' offensive line unit, where he stayed for three and a half years, before then reuniting with the Patriots in the middle of the 2022 season, and would then stay there until the end of 2023.
Now, instead of another trip around the AFC East for his next NFL home, McDermott navigates his way to Houston, joining a majorly different offensive line unit from last season, but could plug in as a necessary depth piece when considering the significant turnover the Texans faced upfront this offseason.
McDermott has suited up in 55 total games throughout his career, starting in 17. In 2023, he finished the season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 67.8, 46th of 137 eligible tackles, and even landed within the top 40 in terms of pass-blocking with a 68.0. Of course, that was nearly two years ago, but if able to return to similar production, the eight-year veteran could certainly be a valuable depth piece to utilize.
Now with two preseason games still on the horizon, it gives McDermott a little over a month to gain the traction necessary to earn his way to the 53-man roster come Week One.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans TE Suffers Significant Injury in Training Camp
MORE: NFL Coaches Anonymously Weigh In on Texans’ C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans CB Makes Strong Claim on C.J. Stroud
MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Steal Key Player from Las Vegas Raiders