Texans Sign Former Jets DB
The Houston Texans have made a new free agent acquisition to their safety room.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have agreed to a deal with free agent safety Jalen Mills.
The decision to sign Mills follows the recent injury suffered by offseason acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Texans training camp, who went down with a knee injury likely to sideline him for some time. While the injury isn't expected to derail his entire season, with hopes of a Week One return still being in play, Houston has brought in a bit more depth to assist in his absence.
Mills had came into Houston for a workout earlier last week as a free agent, and based on the announcment of his signing now emerging, that visit seemed to have gone positively.
Mills last played for the New York Jets during his 2024 campaign, suiting up in nine total games and starting in eight. In that time, he posted 44 combined tackles, six passes defended, along with an interception and a fumble.
Before being with the Jets, he was previously with the New England Patriots for three seasons, then the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons before that. His best season likely came in 2017 while he was with Philadelphia, logging a career-high three interceptions and 14 passes defended, along with 64 tackles, and even a defensive touchdown in the process.
Now heading into his age-31 season for what will be his 10th year in the NFL, Mills finds his way to the Texans' secondary room as a veteran contributor and will fight to be among the 53 names to make the final roster cut ahead of the 2025 season.
Outside of Gardner-Johnson, as well as veteran Jimmie Ward, who's dealing with his own unavailability leading into the year, both having health and legal questions, the Texans' safety room now consists of second-year Calen Bullock and rookie Jaylin Reed as the two leading names. Especially if Gardner-Johnson is primed to miss a decent period with his recent knee injury, Mills could find his way to a solid role in this Houston defense.
Mills will have two preseason games to make a dent in the Texans' lineup, the first coming next weekend against the Carolina Panthers, then a final preliminary outing against the Detroit Lions before the true motions of the regular season get off and running.
