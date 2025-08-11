Texans CB Makes Strong Claim on C.J. Stroud
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud comes off a season in which he saw some ups and downs across his 17-game slate.
Compared to his rookie campaign, he saw more turnover issues, a drop in his completion percentage, and perhaps most importantly, had an unstable supporting cast both at receiver and upfront to add on another layer of difficulty for his second year pro.
However, following a productive offseason on behalf of the Texans and a seemingly productive training camp from Stroud and this offense, it's clear this Houston group is finding a ton of confidence in their starting quarterback.
Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter is the latest to speak out on what he's seen out of C.J. Stroud so far through training camp, not only expressing his thoughts on a strong camp from him, but also crediting Stroud as the best quarterback in the NFL in his eyes.
"I mean, C.J.'s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, if not the best." Lassiter said of Stroud in an interview with Big Sarge Media. "You can argue with it, but he's the best to me. He helps us get better every day. He's throwing stuff on a dime, he's ID'ing out checks, he's ID'ing our defenses and putting us in tough situations, and we do the same with him. We put him in tough situations, and that's how we grow as a team. We get the offense better. They get us better."
Certainly, some major praise to be praise upon Stroud's shoulders, but if anything, it showcases the steep confidence this team has in their franchise signal caller rolling into next year.
Stroud hasn't lost the tools to be a high-end quarterback at the next level after a bumpy season; he just needed the roster to make a few notable improvements on the edges to get right for a better supporting cast. Not only did Houston ensure to do just that in adding both veteran and rookie talent at wideout, but the offensive line is in a totally different place than it was for their most recent campaign.
As to how well, or poorly, those adjustments turn out to be remain to be seen, but in terms of what the Texans have under center, there's no questions to be had: C.J. Stroud is the guy, and will be the guy until further notice.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
