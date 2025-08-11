Texans TE Suffers Significant Injury in Training Camp
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan reportedly went down with a significant injury during Monday's training camp practice.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Jordan went down during practice to be examined for a lower leg injury, one he was in serious pain for, followed by an emotional scene with the team huddling around the practice field. He would eventually be carted off by trainers to be further evaluated.
Jordan comes fresh off recovering from an ACL tear from this offseason, which he suffered in the middle of the 2024 campaign, being limited to only two games in the fold. Now, after a full summer of rest, Jordan finds himself dealing with a similar and heartbreaking injury once again, and could be in to miss some considerable time because of it.
Jordan was selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft at 147th overall, heading into his fifth season with the team for the 2025 campaign. Through his time with Houston, he's appeared in 36 games to post 53 total receptions, 531 yards, and five touchdowns.
Following the events of Jordan's injury, head coach DeMeco Ryans shared some of his thoughts after practice.
"Unfortunately, we saw Brevin [Jordan] go down with an injury," Ryans said on Monday. "We will continue to evaluate Brev and see where he is. It's tough for everybody seeing Brevin go down, knowing how much work he's put in to get back to this point and playing football, and how excited he was to get back to playing football. Just praying for him to have a successful return."
Never do you want to see any player suffer a drastic injury like Jordan's but especially so when considering the further implications of his recent ACL surgery recovery, and what the landscape may look like if his extensive rehab process from his latest offseason is forced to start back from square one, in the event this injury is one that ends up derailing his 2025 campaign.
An extremely unfortunate situation for Jordan that comes with some brutal timing, standing less than a month away from the regular season's kickoff. Time will tell as to the true extent of the tight end's injury once further tests are completed.
