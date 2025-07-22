Houston Texans Sign Former Ravens' Standout Defender on Monday
With the Houston Texans kicking off their training camp before the 2025 NFL season, the reigning AFC South Champions will have a new face included in the mix on defense.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Monday that former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet has signed a 1-year deal with the Texans.
The former 32-year-old veteran played in just three games last year for the Ravens, however, he played a key role in the AFC North powerhouse in 2023 as the team's slot cornerback. During that stretch, he played a total of 407 snaps and recorded PFF defensive grade of 70.3 and a pass rush grade of 80.3. Before his stint in Baltimore, Maulet spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts.
With Maulet joining Houston for the 2025 season, he will be an additional veteran with playoff experience in the Texans' secondary rotation. 2022 second-round pick Jalen Pitre did a fantastic job as the team's slot cornerback last season, as he finished with a PFF defensive grade of 74. Maulet is a perfect defender that can play in third down situations as a blitzer for head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense.
