NFL Insider Drops Huge Injury Update on Texans' Joe Mixon
Heading into this year's OTAs and minicamp for the Houston Texans, their backfield was hit with an eye-catching inactive in the form of veteran running back Joe Mixon, who was on the sidelines and in a walking boot throughout their summer training, with eyes set on camp to find his way to a full and healthy return to the field.
And per the latest injury update from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Mixon's status seems to be going all according to plan.
Wilson recently dove into the latest stats on Mixon leading into training camp kicking off later this week, noting the 23-8ear-old as "doing great," with a positive medical outlook, while expecting to be the "centerpiece" of this Texans rushing attack for a second-straight season.
"Texans veteran running back Joe Mixon is doing great, per league sources, after being sidelined in the spring with an ankle injury," Wilson wrote, "The Pro Bowl selection was in a walking boot at one point in the spring after getting hurt during individual offseason training before regaining his mobility and health as he has ramped up his workouts all summer."
"The Texans are regarded as likely to ease Mixon into practice drills and increase his activity gradually at the start of training camp, but his medical outlook is positive as he enters his second season for the defending AFC South champions. Mixon is a key part of the offense, boosting the running game significantly with his tackle-breaking skills and breakaway speed last season."
It's great news to be had for the Texans, who seem to be on the right track when it comes to getting Mixon back at full strength before Week One gets rolling in September.
During his last season in the mix for the Texans, Mixon played in 14 games to collect his fifth-career 1,000-yard rushing campaign with a total of 1,016 yards on the ground, paired with 12 total touchdowns to tie for his second-best season in that category.
Clearly, having Mixon healthy and in the mix for this backfield will be critical for Houston's success in 2025, and as of now, all signs are pointing in the right direction for his availability come
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Given Bullish Win Total Prediction for 2025
MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Big WR Addition Before Training Camp
MORE: Texans Majorly Snubbed in Newest Super Bowl Projection
MORE: Houston Texans Make Move With Second-Round Pick
MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Reveals How He Can Get Even Better