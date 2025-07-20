Houston Texans Given Bullish Win Total Prediction for 2025
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans sit with an initial win-total line of 9.5 from BetMGM, putting them just a half-game back from their results from the 2024 season after an offseason with adjustments on both sides of the ball.
But at its core, this Texans core remains pretty similar to last year's– held down by C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins on the offensive end, along with Derek Stingley and a top-end edge rushing duo on the other end.
And in the eyes of The Athletic's Vic Tafur, with such a group of key playmakers on both ends of the ball intact, the Texans appear all but certain to eclipse that 9.5 win mark.
Tafur outlined a few of the best win total bets ahead of the 2025 NFL season, where the Texans' landing over 9.5 wins was atop the list, largely thanks to one major change of this offseason: hiring offensive coordinator Nick Caley.
"For having a disappointing season last year, the Texans still won 10 games (going over the projected total) and only trailed the Chiefs by one point entering the fourth quarter of the divisional playoff round.." Tafur wrote. "They were 4-1 in the games where they had both Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, before injuries and predictable play calling exposed a terrible offensive line. C.J. Stroud was sacked 54 times and was understandably a little jumpy. The offensive line is still a big concern but Nick Caley will be more innovative than Bobby Slowik with the X’s and O’s, and we like the additions at receiver of Christian Kirk and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to go with Collins. With their great pass rush, it’s impossible not to see the Texans winning at least 10 games for a third straight season."
Outside of their questions upfront, this Texans roster has the look on paper to have another year of success, and especially if this offense can get more creative and dynamic under Caley as he's been tasked to do. Stroud has been a proven capable signal caller with the right supporting structure, and now in the third year of his career, that factor feels way more in-tune compared to his 2024 campaign.
If Caley can be the catalyst to this offense getting back on the right track, then it'll be hard to see this group dropping any lower than their 10-win total of last year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Big WR Addition Before Training Camp
MORE: Texans Majorly Snubbed in Newest Super Bowl Projection
MORE: Houston Texans Make Move With Second-Round Pick
MORE: Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Reveals How He Can Get Even Better