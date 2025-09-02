Texans Sign QB to 1-Year Extension
The Houston Texans have officially signed their second quarterback on the depth chart to a one-year contract extension just days before the kickoff of their 2025 regular season.
According to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have signed quarterback Davis Mills to a one-year extension.
It's a one-year, $7 million deal for Mills to remain on the roster through the 2025, coming in as a slight bump from what he'll be getting paid this year on his one-year, $5 million rookie extension.
Mills was set to enter the last year of his existing contract for the 2025 season, with questions of whether it'd be his final season in Houston amid the Texans' recent selection of Florida's Graham Mertz in the sixth round of this offseason's draft.
However, with the new signing coming to light, it keeps Mills in town for the next two years. and locked in as the team's backup to C.J. Stroud and a solid insurance policy.
Mills, who will be set to enter his fifth season in Houston for the 2025 campaign, has been a fixture in the Texans' quarterback room since arriving as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, managing to start in 26 games throughout.
Throughout his time in Houston, Mills has completed 62.6% of his passes on nearly 1,000 attempts, logging 6,167 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. While a starter, Mills has wound up with a 5-19 record, most of those coming during the 2021 and 2022 seasons while the Texans were deep into their franchise retool.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Houston has even received trade interest around the league surrounding Mills, but instead opted to keep him on the roster, in large part due to the Texans' brass loving his presence in the locker room as a stable vet and tenured piece in the signal-caller room.
Now, the Texans quarterback room looks set for potentially the next two seasons, with Stroud being QB1 and franchise guy at the helm, Mills nestling his place as the backup, while the rookie Mertz remains as the emergency QB3.
