Houston Texans Star WR Recognized Among Top NFL Draft Steals
Effectively, since the franchise’s inception, the Houston Texans have fielded a top-flight No. 1 receiver. But after DeAndre Hopkins left in 2019, the Texans missed out for a few years until they found a diamond in the rough in 2021. That diamond, of course, is Nico Collins.
Collins was drafted in the third round, No. 89 overall out of Michigan when the program was going through its own slumps offensively. Collins never topped 750 yards or 40 receptions in Ann Arbor, but his body of work and physical makeup were enough to put him comfortably on the NFL radar. But what he’s done in the league since, especially with C.J. Stroud at quarterback, has no less than blindsided the NFL.
Bleacher Report recently named the biggest steals of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Collins was mentioned there without much surprise. Since Stroud came into the fold, Collins has dominated the league with 148 passes for 2,303 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Collins earned his first Pro Bowl nod last year despite seeing a slight downturn in his overall statistics. That, of course, can be attributed to the constant pressure Stroud faced in the pocket, as well as Collins missing five games due to injury.
Collins’ availability has been his one hangup in the NFL. His 2021 and 2022 seasons both ended on injured reserve, and last year, he was on that list for those five games he missed.
Still, few receivers in the league can match the explosive capabilities of Collins. He averaged 15.6 yards per reception while 39.7% of his receiving yards have come after the catch over the past two seasons.
If he’s able to play a full slate in 2025 and the offensive line gives Stroud more time to throw, Collins could be in for a monstrous season that puts him firmly in the elite category among the NFL’s top receivers.