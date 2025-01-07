Texans Deemed Top Trade Destination for Superstar Playmaker
The Houston Texans entered 2024 with an absolutely loaded offense on paper. However, things have not exactly gone according to plan.
While the Texans began the regular season with Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in their receiving corps, they are heading into the playoffs with just Collins, as both Diggs and Dell suffered season-ending injuries.
Diggs is slated to hit free agency this offseason, and there is growing sentiment that he will not return. Meanwhile, Dell has been dealt season-ending injuries in each of his first two NFL campaigns.
Houston may have to look to add another receiver alongside of Collins going into 2025, and Andrew Buller-Ross of Sportskeeda may have the answer: Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill.
Hill has made it clear that he would have no problem leaving South Beach in the coming months, and the Dolphins may very well look to trade him.
"Stefon Diggs is set for free agency, which means the Houston Texans will need to provide C.J. Stroud with a third pass-catching target to pair with Nico Collins and Tank Dell," Buller-Ross wrote. "Tyreek Hill likely won’t surpass Collins or Dell in targets, but he can be a valuable weapon in Houston, making sure opponents always respect Stroud’s deep ball."
Here's the thing: Hill is due nearly $28 million in base salary next season, and he is obviously a declining player. He caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, representing the first time he didn't achieve 1,000 yards since 2019 (and he only played in 12 games that year).
Would the Texans—who are in rough financial shape as it is—want to commit that type of money to the 30-year-old Hill, even if it's only for one season?
It remains to be seen, but there is no question that a trio of Collins, Hill and Dell would certainly look terrifying for opposing secondaries.