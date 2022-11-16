HOUSTON - As the Houston Texans began practice Wednesday morning, their new running back wasn't with his teammates on their indoor field.

Veteran running back Eno Benjamin, claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Texans from the Arizona Cardinals, is in the process of getting acclimated to his new team and has paperwork, equipment and medical details to complete. He's expected to begin practicing with the Texans on Thursday. Benjamin has been assigned the No. 20 jersey after officially joining the team Wednesday.

A former seventh-round draft pick from Arizona State, Benjamin started when Cardinals starter James Conner was injured. He rushed for 92 yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints and averaged 4.3 yards per run for the season.

When his role was reduced after Conner returned, appearing in one snap against the Los Angeles Rams, Benjamin reportedly became upset.

Benjamin is a capable runner who started three games in place of Conner.

Benjamin has rushed for 299 yards on 70 carries and scored two touchdowns this season.

Benjamin (5-foot-9, 207 pounds) could provide a good change of pace behind starting running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

He has rushed for 417 career yards and three touchdowns, catching 30 passes for 226 yards.

Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale was at practice, but not participating during the portion open to reporters. No injury was reported for Ogunbowale during Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (6-foot-1, 296 pounds) was officially designated for return from injured reserve and returned to practice. Dwumfour, a former undrafted free agent from Rutgers, has recovered from a rib injury and the team launched his 21-day practice window. He has played in four games this season and has two tackles.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and wide receiver Brandin Cooks were at practice but had their usual veteran's rest day.

Defensive end Jon Greenard, who led the Texans with eight sacks last season, hasn't started practicing yet. He was placed on injured reserve with a strained calf the day before a road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He is eligible to be designated for return, but coach Lovie Smith indicated he wasn't quite ready to do so yet.

"To get Jonathan back, he’s one of our guys, too," Smith said. "I don’t exactly how long it’ll be, but there will be a spot for him once he gets back.”

