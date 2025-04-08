Texans Showing Interest in Potential First-Round OT
The Houston Texans continue to file in their various names for their pre-draft visits in the weeks ahead of this year’s draft, and the trend is continuing on Tuesday with their newest reported interest.
According to KRPC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans will be hosting Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly on a top-30 visit this week.
Conerly has been an intriguing name within this year’s offensive tackle class as a standout from Oregon to staking his claim as a potential first round prospect to keep an eye on, perhaps with the Texans being an ideal fit.
The Texans have remained diligent in trying to upgrade their unit upfront from last season through both free agent moves and various pre-draft visits and meetings with multiple offensive line prospects, and now Conerly is the latest to fall into that trend.
Conerly, a two-year starter with the Ducks from the past couple of seasons, proposes an ideal fit for the Texans as a long-term option on the left side, maybe as a potential replacement for Laremy Tunsil after his blockbuster trade went down earlier this offseason.
Houston did add in veteran Cam Robinson on a one-year deal to hold down the fort at left tackle for at least this season, but that won’t hold this team back from dipping back into their offensive line with their first pick in the draft. Conerly is only 21 years old, and can be a complimentary piece who can grow next to C.J. Stroud for the foreseeable future.
The Oregon product is decently athletic, and has showcased consistent improvement and progression across his two collegiate seasons. He also had an impressive performance when faced up against to prospect Abdul Carter and Penn State during the College Football Playoffs, as the star edge rusher was only held to four solo tackles and zero sacks.
Conerly, alongside other top-tier tackles in this class, will be a prime candidate to watch for Houston at their 25th-overall spot on the board. Offensive line remains a top priority despite their various moves of this offseason, and the Texans brass is turning over every rock in this year’s class to find those hopeful upgrades upfront.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
