Texans Veteran Not Worried After Week 1 Loss Ahead of MNF
The Houston Texans ended up taking one on the chin early in their new 2025 campaign with their season opener loss vs. the LA Rams, 9-14, kicking off the year with a 0-1 record in the books.
However, heading into Week 2 home opener vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, the Texans, and certainly veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard, aren't focusing too much on the events behind them in the first week of the season.
Instead, Howard's looking forward to how this offense can be better than what they previously showcased on Sunday.
"That's Week 1, man. We can't overexaggerate," Howard said in an interview after Thursday's practice with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "We can't dwell on something that happened in the past. We've just got to continue to work, get better, and fix the things we need to fix."
Howard, the Texans' starting right guard from Week 1 on their new offensive front, is the only remaining starter on their front lines from last season after an offseason where Houston made major changes to the protection ahead of C.J. Stroud. He was planned to start at right tackle before the injury to Ed Ingram, but would make a late switch ahead of kickoff.
And Houston's protection, for the first week of the season, wasn't totally perfect, as Stroud was taken down for three sacks on the day, while also facing a 41% pressure rate against the Rams via Next Gen Stats.
For Howard, he ended up being one of their most consistent contributors on the day. He allowed zero sacks and caused zero penalties himself throughout 63 total snaps, finishing with the best PFF grade on their offensive line on the week with a 66.5. Though he himself wouldn't be enough to lift this offense to the level they needed.
But following the loss, Howard is motivated by how both he and the offensive line can prove themselves moving forward, something they'll have an opportunity to do for 16 more weeks of a long NFL season.
"The good thing about the NFL, it's just a one-week thing," Howard said. "We've got 16 more games. So, we've got a chance on Monday night to go out, show ourselves, and show people what we can do."
Coming up, the Texans will be tasked with a match against the Bucs, who, like the Rams, have a solid defensive front and pass rush to account for headlined by guys like Vita Vea and Haason Reddick, making for a big week for this Houston offensive line. Howard, who's been at it for seven seasons now, is ready for what they have to offer.
"They're all some really good players. I've played pretty much all of those guys before. You've just got to be consistent. Perfect your craft. Go out there and work."