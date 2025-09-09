Texans WR Among Top Week 2 Fantasy Waiver Pickups
The Houston Texans likely didn't have too many impact fantasy players in your lineups for Week 1 of the season for what would end up as a 9-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Nico Collins had a quiet day with three catches for 25 yards, Nick Chubb's 13 carries for 60 yards, and no score was the Texans' top producer in the backfield, and for C.J. Stroud, he finished under 10 fantasy points in standard scoring for himself. In most leagues, Kaimi Fairbarn was likely the highest fantasy performer by going 3-for-3 on field goals.
Not the most ideal start for Houston and any fantasy managers with heavy stake in their offense. However, when looking ahead to what could be in store for this Texans scoring unit, there could be one receiver in the mix who could be worth a waiver wire pickup in your league–– and he wasn't even on the field this Sunday.
Pro Football Focus analyst Nathan Jahnke named Texans veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk as a top name to add on the fantasy waiver wire heading into Week 2 as someone who could emerge as a full-time starter in full-PPR leagues.
"The Texans traded for Christian Kirk this offseason to take over as their primary slot receiver. He played 10 of 12 snaps with the starters in the preseason, including all eight snaps in 11 personnel and two of six in other groupings," Jahnke wrote. "That slot role in Houston could carry real fantasy value — Stefon Diggs played it last year and averaged 15.2 PPR points per game, ranking 18th among wide receivers."
"New offensive coordinator Nick Caley brings slot-heavy influence from his time with the Patriots (2015–2022) and Rams (2023–2024). Both teams ranked top-five in receiving yards from slot receivers during those stretches. Kirk missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury. While he could miss more time, there's been no indication he'll be placed on injured reserve. He’s not a short-term option, but once healthy, he has the potential to emerge as a rest-of-season fantasy starter in full-PPR formats."
Kirk, of course, wasn't on the field for Houston in Week 1 due to his hamstring injury suffered before Sunday that kept him sidelined.
However, whenever his time does come to make his Texans debut, if healthy, he could have a route to becoming the Texans' clear number-two target next to Collins in a pass-heavy offensive attack.
Kirk, who the Texans acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a seventh-round pick, will have to fight off Iowa State rookies Jayden Higgins and especially slot threat Jaylin Noel for those starting wide receiver reps, which inevitably does add a bit more uncertainty to his fantasy outlook.
But on the other hand, Kirk is the by far the proven option in the room to be the one that comes away with those targets, and as someone who's already had a 1,000-yard campaign to his name just three seasons ago with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there's reason why the Texans staff would have confidence in handing a big workload in the passing game to their eight-year veteran.
With that in mind, if the veteran wideout is still up for grabs in your fantasy league, Kirk could be a stash worth keeping on your roster, and someone who could soon emerge with weekly flex consideration once he's back to full health.