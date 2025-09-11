4 Texans Keys to Victory vs. Buccaneers on MNF
The Houston Texans are turning the page on their Week 1 loss vs. the LA Rams to head into a primetime bout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hosting their home opener on Monday Night Football to try to up to a .500 record on the year.
But despite the Texans entering this one as home favorites, it'll be far from a walk in the park for Houston against a considerable test in Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers are fresh off a 1-0 start in a divisional bout vs. the Atlanta Falcons for a game that ended in an electric fashion, have quarterback Baker Mayfield coming from a standout three-touchdown performance himself, while the Texans, on the other hand, have a few concerns to tighten up to have a chance at a bounce-back showing.
Here's four keys to victory for the Texans to come out of Week 2 with a 1-1 record:
1. Way More Nico Collins Involvement
After a three-catch, 25-yard showing for Nico Collins in Week 1, primetime on Monday night will be the perfect opportunity for the Texans' star wideout to get back to his dominant form, as showcased from last season.
Especially with starting running back Joe Mixon and perhaps number-two wide receiver Christian Kirk out of the mix offensively, a lot of responsibility falls on Collins' shoulders to be the lead playmaker in this scoring unit and be a driving force into how strong and explosive Houston can be. On Sunday, the Rams took him out of the game, and as a whole, the Texans struggled.
Expect first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley to get C.J. Stroud's favorite target more involved vs. the Buccaneers, thus leading to a better collective outing than we saw in LA.
2. Better Stability for C.J. Stroud
While C.J. Stroud has had worse days of protection from what was seen vs. the Rams, some inconsistencies paired with multiple injuries upfront certainly didn't help his case on Sunday.
The Texans quarterback was pressured on 41% of his passes, per NextGen Stats, and was sacked three times for 31 yards– all while facing a challenging defensive front in LA and hosting an offensive line that would have two injured starters to finish the day.
This week, the Texans will be up against another challenge in the trenches in the form of matching up with Bucs star defender Vita Vea, while also dealing with the absence of center Jake Andrews, and potentially guard Ed Ingram, who was ruled out ahead of Week 1's kickoff.
It won't be easy, but keeping Stroud protected and allowing him time to make plays in the pocket will be critical to Houston's success on Monday night.
3. Expose the Bucs' Biggest Weakness
Looking to the other side of the ball, the Bucs will be dealing with a major loss on their offensive line in the form of left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who's set to be out for Week 2 as he continues to rehab from an offseason knee surgery.
That, in turn, opens the door for this dominant Texans' pass rush, and most notably, Will Anderson Jr., to have a big day against Baker Mayfield.
Anderson Jr. started his third year in Houston off on a high note in Week 1 by taking down Matthew Stafford for a sack, and he can continue that streak heading into Houston's home opener. On the opposite side of the line, the Texans will also have Danielle Hunter, who's surely hungry to get his name on the board for a sack early this year as well.
Expect the Texans to bring lots of pressure on this Bucs offense to put Mayfield under duress and force him to make quick decisions in the passing game.
4. Keep Tampa’s Air Attack in Check
Last week, it was Rams' star wideout Puka Nacua who was the lead difference-maker for LA's offensive attack with a commanding 10-reception, 130-yard opening performance.
This week, the Texans won't have any lesser of a matchup in the secondary, as the duo of Buccaneers receivers Mike Evans and rookie Emeka Egbuka looks to be a potent one to stop, coming off a strong week in Atlanta.
It starts with a rebound night from star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who suffered in Week 1 with a 34.3 coverage grade on the day, a 50.0 tackling grade, also suffering a back injury midway through the first quarter vs. the Rams that he would end up returning from, but likely didn't make his day any easier. C.J. Gardner-Johnson will also be a prime candidate to bounce back in Houston's home opener, who has a full week of healthy practice to get to form and be a key playmaker for this back-end.