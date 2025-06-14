Texans Daily

Houston Texans Lineman Gets Candid on Strange Toxic Culture Rumors

This Houston Texans offensive lineman has opened up on rumors that the Texans had a toxic locker room culture last season.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Houston Texans traded star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier in the offseason, some rather strange reports of a "toxic" locker room culture — particularly among the offensive linemen — surfaced as a reason for the move.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans refuted the rumors, and now, offensive lineman Tytus Howard has set the record straight on the speculation, as well.

"I don’t know where that came from," Howard said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. "We didn’t have a toxic group, as far as the players and stuff like that. We didn’t have a toxic group. I feel like the guys on the group has always been close since I’ve been here."

Howard is preparing to enter his seventh season in Houston, as he was originally selected by the Texans with the 23rd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Alabama State product has not really lived up to expectations for the squad, but part of that may be due to the fact that he has been forced to play multiple positions since arriving.

Howard has mostly played tackle for the Texans, but also spent a year at guard in 2021. Now, the 29-year-old is moving back to the guard spot with Houston adding tackle Cam Robinson and selecting fellow tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the draft.

We'll see how Howard handles yet another position change, and perhaps more importantly, we'll see if we hear any more scuttlebutt about a "toxic" locker room in H-Town.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Houston Texans RB Receives Depressing Outlook Amid Buzz

MORE: Houston Texans Star Shares Candid Thoughts on New Contract

MORE: NFL Breaks Silence on Arrest of Houston Texans Defender

MORE: Houston Texans Defender Sends Warning To Opposing 2025 Offenses

MORE: Texans' Nick Chubb Speaks Out Boldly About New Teammate C.J. Stroud

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News