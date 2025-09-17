Texans WR Out Indefinitely With Achilles Injury
The Houston Texans will be without one of their wide receivers for the foreseeable future.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Texans wide receiver Justin Watson will be sidelined indefinitely with an Achilles-calf injury.
"Texans veteran wide receiver Justin Watson is sidelined indefinitely with a calf muscle-Achilles injury suffered while recovering a blocked punt against the Kansas City Chiefs and leaving the game Monday night, per league sources," Wilson wrote. "Watson didn’t tear it and could return at some point this season. He is being placed on injured reserve and can be designated for return."
After the Texans landed positive news surrounding both Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios being set to be available for Week 3 vs. Jacksonville, it didn't take long for Houston to take another hit to their pass-catching room.
Now, Watson will hit the Injured Reserve list; set will be out for at least the next four weeks, and likely longer.
The silver lining is that Watson had no tears to report for his Achilles, which keeps a return in play throughout the course of the year, but for the short-term, it'll leave the Texans down to six healthy names in the receiver room when factoring in both Kirk and Berrios entering into the lineup
Watson, an eight-year NFL veteran, signed with the Texans earlier this offseason to a two-year deal worth $5 million as one of the many new additions to the receiver position Houston made after losing Stefon Diggs to free agency and Tank Dell likely sidelined for most, if not the entire season ahead.
During his first two games in the mix for Houston, Watson had three receptions on four targets for 30 yards. Watson has also logged the third-most snaps of Texans receivers (55) across the first two games, trailing just Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson.
Now with Watson sidelined for some considerable time, his absence puts some added responsibility on the shoulders of Houston's other complimentary receivers next to Collins.
Kirk will likely claim some of those targets and snaps upon his return to the lineup for Week 3, but the rookie duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel could also get a few more opportunities their way as a result, as both have remained largely limited in their first two games of the year.